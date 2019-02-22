Aditi Rao Hydari Inspires Us To Wear Khadi For This Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari also gracefully glided down the ramp for the FICCI Flo event, 'Khadi Goes Global'. She walked down the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and represented the designer duo's interpretation of khadi. The 'Padmaavat' actress looked regal and celebrated the freedom-movement fabric and rich traditional legacy of the country.

With this ensemble, Aditi not only inspired the prospective brides to experiment with hues but also beckoned them to choose a khadi attire for the special occasion. She wore a beige-hued khadi gathered anarkali, which featured a slit neckline bodice and meticulously done flared skirt. Bringing alive the Rajasthani craftsmanship, her attire was embellished with gota and richly accented with ghungroos. Aditi also draped a complementing dupatta, which accentuated her ethnic look.

The actress accessorised her attire with elaborate earrings, which enhanced her stylish avatar. The makeup was nude-toned and touched up by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The slightly middle-parted wavy tresses were backcombed and that rounded out her gorgeous look. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.