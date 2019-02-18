ENGLISH

    Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Refreshingly Beautiful In This Ruffled Pink Gown

    By
    |
    Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion
    Aditi Rao Hydari stylishly exuded romantic vibes with her latest outfit. She looked straight out of a modern fairytale in her gown, which was designed by Sharnita Nandwana. Aditi donned this gorgeous outfit for the Avon event. She looked refreshingly beautiful and inspiring. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    So, Aditi wore a dramatic 'Valentina' gown, which was a cross between structural and asymmetrical. It was a sleeveless attire, which featured a sharp ruffled detail and this dress of hers was constructed in suede. It was an asymmetrical number with figure-flattering details and a sweeping train. The stunning dress featured a side slit and she paired it with beige-hued sandals.

    Her look was jewellery-free and her makeup was marked by dewy touches. The makeup was highlighted by a deep red lip shade and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted loose bun wrapped up her look. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
