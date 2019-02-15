TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Aditi Rao Hydari Has A Party Dress Idea For Ladies Who Prioritise Comfort
Aditi Rao Hydari went for a sporty and edgy number for Punit Malhotra's Valentine's bash. The actress pulled off her ensemble with a lot of aplomb and gave us light winter-worthy dress goal. She looked awesome as ever and her attire of the night exuded comfort and class.
The 'Padmaavat' actress played with the shades of green. She wore a structured dress that was figure-hugging and humble. Aditi elevated the style quotient by teaming it with a long military-style jacket, which was half-sleeved and contrasted with the hue of her dress. It was a smart number and Aditi gave her look a relaxed touch by pairing her ensemble with black sneakers, which went well with her dress.
She accessorised her look with chic and colourful neckpiece, which spruced up her party avatar. She carried a black side bag with her. The makeup was dewy and marked by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Aditi's party look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.