Aditi Rao Hydari Ups Her Style Statement With This Sari And Hairdo

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous at a recent award function. She wore a stunning sari for the event and sported an impeccable look. Well, with this we definitely thought that Aditi elevated her style quotient. She wore a beautiful sari, which was pretty extraordinary in terms of pattern and hue. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

The 'Padmaavat' actress wore a sari that was accentuated by a metallic touch and featured an amazing colour block. This sari of hers was dark-hued and contrasted by silver and red hues. It was enhanced by stripes and made for impressive elegant wear. Aditi was a vision in her attire, which was designed by Payal Khandwala. She teamed her handwoven sari with a three-quarter-sleeved black blouse, which went well with her sari.

With styling done to perfection, she notched up her look with a statement oxidised neckpiece and complementing bangles, which came from Amrapali. The makeup was towards the dewy side with accentuated cheekbones, pink lip shade, soft kohl, and a bindi. The impeccable middle-parted ponytail completed her traditional look. We thought Aditi looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.