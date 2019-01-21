ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Aditi Rao Hydari Ups Her Style Statement With This Sari And Hairdo

By
Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari looked gorgeous at a recent award function. She wore a stunning sari for the event and sported an impeccable look. Well, with this we definitely thought that Aditi elevated her style quotient. She wore a beautiful sari, which was pretty extraordinary in terms of pattern and hue. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

The 'Padmaavat' actress wore a sari that was accentuated by a metallic touch and featured an amazing colour block. This sari of hers was dark-hued and contrasted by silver and red hues. It was enhanced by stripes and made for impressive elegant wear. Aditi was a vision in her attire, which was designed by Payal Khandwala. She teamed her handwoven sari with a three-quarter-sleeved black blouse, which went well with her sari.

Aditi Rao Hydari Style

With styling done to perfection, she notched up her look with a statement oxidised neckpiece and complementing bangles, which came from Amrapali. The makeup was towards the dewy side with accentuated cheekbones, pink lip shade, soft kohl, and a bindi. The impeccable middle-parted ponytail completed her traditional look. We thought Aditi looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue