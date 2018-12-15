Kangana Ranaut & Aditi Rao Hydari Light Up The Ramp For Gaurav Gupta At BPFT 2018

Kangana Ranaut and Aditi Rao Hydari were Gaurav Gupta's showstoppers at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The latest collection of the designer had ensembles dipped in the shades of red and champagne. True to his design sensibilities, Gaurav Gupta presented a range of cocktail wears, which were impressive and accentuated by nuanced details.

Coming to Kangana's outfit first, the actress wore an off-shouldered voluminous red gown that featured a figure-flattering bodice with origami accents. Her gown was subtly embellished, which added a dramatic perspective to the attire. It was most definitely a ballroom gown, perfect for grand occasions. Kangana's makeup was minimally done with a nude touch. The curly tresses notched up her stylish avatar.

Aditi looked radiant in a fusion outfit that was dreamy and came alive with ruffled floral embroidery. It consisted of a beautifully embellished and dazzling blouse that was enhanced by sheer accents and the skirt was flared and a sartorial perfection. The gracefully-draped pallu completed her attire. Aditi's makeup was highlighted by a wine-red lip shade and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

So, whose attire did you like more- Kangana Ranaut's or Aditi Rao Hydari's?