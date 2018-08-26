Aditi Rao Hydari’s Showstopper Attire At LFW 2018 Was Whimsical And Featured A Romantic Touch

Aditi Rao Hydari was the showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at India Couture Week 2018 and this time at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018, she dazzled us as the showstopper for Jayanti Reddy. The designer's collection, 'The Twilight Zone' aimed at capturing the fleeting magical moments at midnight. Her attires were heavily embellished and had a romantic touch.

Aditi's attire of the night was a traditional ensemble, which was enhanced by luxuriant fabrics and made for a delightful wedding and festive wear. Her blouse was intricately done with silver work and was also enhanced by sheer accents. It was a full-sleeved blouse with slightly exaggerated sleeves. Aditi teamed her beautifully done blouse with a layered skirt.

Her skirt was also meticulously and painstakingly done. It was dipped in the same hue as her blouse and was accentuated by the festive hue and shimmering border, which was splashed in a darker shade of pink. Aditi carried a lightweight dupatta with her also, which added a whimsical touch to her ensemble.

We loved that her attire was functional and wearable at the same time. Aditi accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece, which was made out of precious stones. She kept her makeup natural, while her middle-parted loose tresses rounded off her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked resplendent and continued to mesmerise on the runway with her dreamy avatar.