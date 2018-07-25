India Couture Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Like A Modern Indian Goddess

The 11th edition of India Couture Week 2018 is back and this time it was the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani opening the show. The designer presented his collection titled, 'In Elysium', which celebrated the modern Indian goddess. This time, Tahiliani incorporated sparkling diamantes and exquisite threadwork in his ensembles.

And it was none other than Aditi Rao Hydari, who graced the ramp as a showstopper for Tahiliani. She wore a peach-hued lehenga that featured an asymmetrical wispy bodice and flared heavy lehenga skirt. Her outfit of the night was accentuated by fine details and embellishments. But of course, Tahiliani adorned her postcard-perfect attire with Swarovski crystals.

We thought Aditi's ensemble was a modern interpretation of the traditional tale. Her one-shouldered tulle blouse with sinuous layers was draped so beautifully and made her look every inch dreamy. Her sheer blouse was paired with a structured skirt, which was intricately done with floral accents and complementing applique features.

In contrast, Aditi's dupatta was light and highlighted by stunning floral embroidery. It was floor length and gave her a modern-day princess look. She kept her makeup minimal and light and tied her tresses into an impeccable bun.

Aditi accessorised her ethnic avatar with a heavy and dazzling choker and earrings. Her jewellery came from Kotawala Jewels and Shri Paramani Jewels.

Well, we were totally stunned by Aditi Rao Hydari and thought it was one of the finest collections of Tarun Tahiliani. We are in awe, are you too?