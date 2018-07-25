Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

India Couture Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Like A Modern Indian Goddess

By
Aditi Rao Hydari Tarun Tahiliani

The 11th edition of India Couture Week 2018 is back and this time it was the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani opening the show. The designer presented his collection titled, 'In Elysium', which celebrated the modern Indian goddess. This time, Tahiliani incorporated sparkling diamantes and exquisite threadwork in his ensembles.

Aditi Rao Hydari India Couture Week

And it was none other than Aditi Rao Hydari, who graced the ramp as a showstopper for Tahiliani. She wore a peach-hued lehenga that featured an asymmetrical wispy bodice and flared heavy lehenga skirt. Her outfit of the night was accentuated by fine details and embellishments. But of course, Tahiliani adorned her postcard-perfect attire with Swarovski crystals.

Aditi Rao Hydari lehengas

We thought Aditi's ensemble was a modern interpretation of the traditional tale. Her one-shouldered tulle blouse with sinuous layers was draped so beautifully and made her look every inch dreamy. Her sheer blouse was paired with a structured skirt, which was intricately done with floral accents and complementing applique features.

In contrast, Aditi's dupatta was light and highlighted by stunning floral embroidery. It was floor length and gave her a modern-day princess look. She kept her makeup minimal and light and tied her tresses into an impeccable bun.

Aditi Rao Hydari traditional looks

Aditi accessorised her ethnic avatar with a heavy and dazzling choker and earrings. Her jewellery came from Kotawala Jewels and Shri Paramani Jewels.

Well, we were totally stunned by Aditi Rao Hydari and thought it was one of the finest collections of Tarun Tahiliani. We are in awe, are you too?

Aditi Rao Hydari Tarun Tahiliani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 23:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue