This Amazing Look Of Aditi Rao Hydari's Will Solve Your Long Skirt Problems

And Aditi Rao Hydari totally had us falling head over heels in love with her yet again. She has very subtly been giving us style goals and well, the diva just gave us one more of a fashion inspiration. And this one you could also take cues from, as she paired the two commonest cloth items and made her ensemble look so drool-worthy?

How? Well, she teamed a crop top with a floor-length skirt. We all wear these kind of skirts occasionally but these tricky attires are not easy to pull off or even pair. But with Aditi's look now, this problem of ours is at least solved.

So, the 'Padmaavat' actress donned a Ridhi Mehra Cinco bird printed skirt from the designer's this year's spring summer collection for the promotion of her film, 'Sammohanan'. We liked her printed purple skirt a lot. Aditi's skirt was dramatic, flared, and looked extremely graceful. While her skirt was adorned with motifs, she smartly teamed it with a plain shirt.

PC: ridhimehraoffic ial

The actress sported a collared crisp white quarter-sleeved crop top that was tied at the end. And it really went well with her stunning skirt. It barely showed her midriff and the actress looked both classy and casual.

She wore only beautiful danglers by Satyani Fine Jewels and her slightly messy ponytail looked perfect with her attire.

We are much impressed by Aditi Rao Hydari. She nailed the long skirt look quite effortlessly. We hope Aditi successfully delivered you some style lessons too.