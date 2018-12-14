Raveena's Winter-ready Or Kangana's Relaxed Dress: Which Airport Outfit Will You Pick?

Raveena and Kangana were spotted and papped at the airport. They wore rather interesting outfits and gave us major jet-setting fashion goals. While one went for a formal boss lady look, the other opted for a bohemian maxi dress. Let's decode their outfits and then you can tell us that which outfit will you choose?
So, coming to Raveena first, the actress wore a winter-worthy number, which was smart and classy. She wore a woven and textured dress, which was structural and figure-flattering. This dress of hers made for a perfect office-wear number too. She gave her attire an elegant update by teaming it with a black leather jacket that we thought accentuated her midi dress.
Raveena also wore ankle-length warm boots and accessorised her look with dark shades. She carried a black leather bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and sleek tresses completed her airport avatar. Kangana, on other hand, wore a spring number and gave us laidback vibes. With this maxi dress of hers, she also gave us a break from the saris. Kangana's dress was inspired by checkered shirt-pattern and consisted of three-quarter sleeves. Her dress featured a button-down and a front slit.
Kangana paired her dress with black ankle-length boots and also draped a scarf around her neck. She carried a denim jacket with her and the makeup was light and natural. She wore a pink lip shade and the curly tresses rounded out her look. So, whose attire did you love more?
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Election results 2018 Updates: Congress Workers Gather Outside T S Singh Deo's Residence In Raipur
-
- Diesel Now Sells At Its Lowest Price
- India vs Australia: 2nd Test, Day 2 — Live Updates
- Honor Day Sale 13th to 16th December: Heavy Discounts On Smartphones
- Yamaha Adventure Bike In India: Spy Pics Of Yamaha XTZ 125 Raise Expectations
- Here's Why You Should Celebrate Christimas The 'Pondicherry Way'
- Dia Mirza Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Her Golden Attire At Isha Ambani’s Reception
- Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas To Go To Switzerland For Their Honeymoon?