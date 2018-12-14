ENGLISH

Raveena's Winter-ready Or Kangana's Relaxed Dress: Which Airport Outfit Will You Pick?

By
Celebs Airport Looks

Raveena and Kangana were spotted and papped at the airport. They wore rather interesting outfits and gave us major jet-setting fashion goals. While one went for a formal boss lady look, the other opted for a bohemian maxi dress. Let's decode their outfits and then you can tell us that which outfit will you choose?

Raveena Tandon Airport Looks

So, coming to Raveena first, the actress wore a winter-worthy number, which was smart and classy. She wore a woven and textured dress, which was structural and figure-flattering. This dress of hers made for a perfect office-wear number too. She gave her attire an elegant update by teaming it with a black leather jacket that we thought accentuated her midi dress.

Kangana Ranaut Airport Looks

Raveena also wore ankle-length warm boots and accessorised her look with dark shades. She carried a black leather bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and sleek tresses completed her airport avatar. Kangana, on other hand, wore a spring number and gave us laidback vibes. With this maxi dress of hers, she also gave us a break from the saris. Kangana's dress was inspired by checkered shirt-pattern and consisted of three-quarter sleeves. Her dress featured a button-down and a front slit.

Raveena Tandon Western Looks

Kangana paired her dress with black ankle-length boots and also draped a scarf around her neck. She carried a denim jacket with her and the makeup was light and natural. She wore a pink lip shade and the curly tresses rounded out her look. So, whose attire did you love more?

Kangana Ranaut Dresses
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
