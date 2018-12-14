Raveena's Winter-ready Or Kangana's Relaxed Dress: Which Airport Outfit Will You Pick?

Raveena and Kangana were spotted and papped at the airport. They wore rather interesting outfits and gave us major jet-setting fashion goals. While one went for a formal boss lady look, the other opted for a bohemian maxi dress. Let's decode their outfits and then you can tell us that which outfit will you choose?

So, coming to Raveena first, the actress wore a winter-worthy number, which was smart and classy. She wore a woven and textured dress, which was structural and figure-flattering. This dress of hers made for a perfect office-wear number too. She gave her attire an elegant update by teaming it with a black leather jacket that we thought accentuated her midi dress.

Raveena also wore ankle-length warm boots and accessorised her look with dark shades. She carried a black leather bag with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and sleek tresses completed her airport avatar. Kangana, on other hand, wore a spring number and gave us laidback vibes. With this maxi dress of hers, she also gave us a break from the saris. Kangana's dress was inspired by checkered shirt-pattern and consisted of three-quarter sleeves. Her dress featured a button-down and a front slit.

Kangana paired her dress with black ankle-length boots and also draped a scarf around her neck. She carried a denim jacket with her and the makeup was light and natural. She wore a pink lip shade and the curly tresses rounded out her look. So, whose attire did you love more?