Aditi Rao Hydari's Showstopper Lehenga Is Something That You Would Want To Wear On Your D-day

Characterised by soft brocades, chiffons, and flares, the House of Kotwara presented a collection that basically portrayed the romance a woman weaves around her. Aditi graced the ramp gracefully in her attire, which backed the maximalism in fashion. She wore a resplendent lehenga, which was accentuated by deep hue and intricate motifs.

Her outfit consisted of a structured blouse and flared skirt. It was enhanced by nuanced details and rich hue. The meticulous embellishment on the borders also upped her attire. Her attire talked about the traditional craftsmanship of the country and Mughal sensibilities. Adding to that, this outfit can totally make your bridal outfit get a class apart touch and make you stand out.

Aditi's jewellery was also elaborate. She wore a stunning choker that was crafted out of precious stones. The earrings and bangles further notched up her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by accentuated cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a dark pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses were impeccable and completed her look. So, what do you think about Aditi's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.