    Diana Penty's Victorian Separates Are Perfect For A Grand Cocktail Evening

    By
    |
    Diana Penty Fashion

    Diana Penty gave us a break from the usual traditional outfits and wowed us with dramatic separates, as she made a stunning entrance at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble and totally left us jaw-dropped. Diana looked spectacular and gave us a reception/cocktail outfit goal.

    Diana Penty Style

    Dipped in magical black hue, Diana's attire consisted of a structured corset bodice and voluminous skirt. Her bodice was enhanced by sheer accents and the skirt was accentuated by black and wine red embellishments, which totally added a mystifying touch to her ensemble. Diana's attire was a beautiful juxtaposition of western sensibilities and traditional aesthetics. She teamed her ensemble with a black, red, and silver stole, which notched up her look.

    Diana Penty News

    She accessorised her look with a diamond and ruby neckpiece and complementing earrings, which came from the label, Joolry By Karishma Mehra. Her makeup was spruced up by nude tones. Her makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and deep maroon lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Diana Penty's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
