Sidharth Malhotra & Diana Penty Leaves Us Speechless With Their Floral-inspired Outfits At BPFT 2018

Rohit Bal BPFT 2018

Rohit Bal's latest collection was an ornate display of Kashmiri floral beauty. With his floral collection, the veteran designer brought alive the paradoxes. There was a poetic subtlety and unapologetic grandeur that we saw in his collection titled, 'Guldastah'. The silhouettes were dramatic but there was classicism and appreciation of roots, which we saw in his collection. Well, in the age of quirk and abstract, Bal made a strong case for humble floras.

Sidharth Malhotra Showstopper

Diana Penty and Sidharth Malhotra walked down the ramp as showstoppers for Rohit Bal. They looked spectacular and gracefully presented his stunning collection. Speaking about Sidharth first, his black-hued brocade ensemble was a departure from western minimalism. On the contrary, Sidharth's black brocade jacket and muted-hued grey anarkali inspired us to delve deeper into the Mughal fashion sensibilities. His attire came alive with elegant motifs in gold and featured vibrant blooms in red. He paired his ensemble with intricately done black loafers. Sidharth's outfit certainly backed the maximalism in fashion and showed us that modern men do love rich embroidery.

Diana Penty Showstopper

Diana didn't sport one but two outfits. The 'Cocktail' actress played with contrasts. One of her outfits colour-coordinated with Sidharth in terms of the hue. Diana wore a voluminous black attire that was elaborated with a magnificent sprinkle of red and gold blooms. The floral accents were further contrasted with meticulous motifs at the center. This outfit of hers definitely talked about dark romance. However, another outfit was quite literally like a ray of sunshine on a snowy linen land. The second ensemble was the ivory-hued separates, which consisted of a delicate cape and a flared pleated skirt. This outfit of Diana's came alive with hauntingly beautiful floral threadwork in gold.

The outfits left us speechless. What do you think about their ensembles? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
