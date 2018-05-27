Subscribe to Boldsky
Hrithik V/s Sidharth: Who Wore White Better?

By Devika
Hrithik and Sidharth GQ

A number of socialites, actors, sports icons, and other celebrities graced the GQ Best Dressed 2018 night and brought glamour and glitz to the glittering gala. The star-studded evening also had the Greek God, Hrithik Roshan and very debonair Sidharth Malhotra rejoicing high-quotient fashion and style.

Both the actors wooed us and made us go weak in our knees with their individualistic style. Another common thing was that they both donned white for the occasion. White- a very risky colour! The hue that can make it or break it!

But whose white shone more on this twinkling night? Who among these two raised the fashion bar? Which 'white' was more of a delight to watch? Difficult to answer, for sure!

So, Hrithik sported a V-neck black shirt and paired it with a pair of same-hued denims and a pristine white structured jacket. He enhanced his sexy avatar with black and white sports shoes and man, he had us drooling all over with his to-die-for attitude and confidence.

Sidharth, on the other hand, went for an all-white look. He teamed his polo neck t-shirt with shiny pants and matching jacket. However, he sported beige-hued shoes to add a contrast to his complete white attire. Was it a misfire? No, not at all! In fact, we appreciate the actor for pulling off his bold attire like a piece of cake.

We think Hrithik played safer this time but hey, fashion is the most subjective art. So, you let us know, whose 'white' was more attractive in the comments section.

Hrithik and Sidharth GQ
Hrithik and Sidharth GQ

    Sunday, May 27, 2018, 11:13 [IST]
