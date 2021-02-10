Airport Fashion: From Ethnic To Western To Formal, B-Town Divas Have Fashion Goals For Us For Different Events

Alia Bhatt In Blue Top And Denim Shorts Alia Bhatt was spotted sporting a crew-neck half-sleeved sky-blue boyfriend T-shirt, which was accentuated by dark-blue spray accents. She tucked her tee with blue denim shorts that had ripped border. The actress completed her look with a pair of white Melissa shoes and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops, ring, and black wrist piece. She also carried a big neutral-toned handbag and wrapped up her look with a black mask and round sunglasses. Alia tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo.

Urvashi Rautela In A Red Pant Suit Urvashi Rautela gave formal fashion goals in her red pant suit, which consisted of a cuff-sleeved classic-collar jacket and plain ankle-length pants. Her jacket featured black buttons and side pockets while the knotted detailing on the front added structure to her attire. She completed her look with white sneakers and exuded style in stylish brown reflectors. Urvashi let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows and pink lip shade.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Black Jacket And Denims Aditi Rao Hydari donned a quarter-sleeved chain detailed black jacket, which she teamed with blue baggy denim jeans. The actress completed her look with a pair of printed shoes and notched up her look with a grey-hued handbag and mask. She let loose her mid-parted long tresses and rounded out her look with filled thick brows and no eye makeup.

Diana Penty In A Printed Kurti And Bottoms Diana Penty flaunted her ethnic look at the airport. She was decked up in a quarter-sleeved white long kurti, which was accentuated by yellow, green, and brown diamond-shaped patterns. The actress teamed her kurti with matching ankle-length bottoms and completed her look with white kolhapuris. With gold-toned wrist watch and black mask, she wrapped up her look. Diana let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows and kohled eyes.