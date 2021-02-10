Just In
Airport Fashion: From Ethnic To Western To Formal, B-Town Divas Have Fashion Goals For Us For Different Events
Airport fashion has been ruling the world from the past few years. Flaunting a casual outfit in the most fashionable and stylish way at the airport, has become like a challenge for all of us, especially for B-Town celebs. They leave no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward and grabbing everyone's attention. While some steal the limelight with their eye-catching outfits, some give major styling goals. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela, and other divas were spotted at the airport, giving major different fashion goals to us, from ethnic to western to formal. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Alia Bhatt In Blue Top And Denim Shorts
Alia Bhatt was spotted sporting a crew-neck half-sleeved sky-blue boyfriend T-shirt, which was accentuated by dark-blue spray accents. She tucked her tee with blue denim shorts that had ripped border. The actress completed her look with a pair of white Melissa shoes and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops, ring, and black wrist piece. She also carried a big neutral-toned handbag and wrapped up her look with a black mask and round sunglasses. Alia tied her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo.
Urvashi Rautela In A Red Pant Suit
Urvashi Rautela gave formal fashion goals in her red pant suit, which consisted of a cuff-sleeved classic-collar jacket and plain ankle-length pants. Her jacket featured black buttons and side pockets while the knotted detailing on the front added structure to her attire. She completed her look with white sneakers and exuded style in stylish brown reflectors. Urvashi let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows and pink lip shade.
Aditi Rao Hydari In A Black Jacket And Denims
Aditi Rao Hydari donned a quarter-sleeved chain detailed black jacket, which she teamed with blue baggy denim jeans. The actress completed her look with a pair of printed shoes and notched up her look with a grey-hued handbag and mask. She let loose her mid-parted long tresses and rounded out her look with filled thick brows and no eye makeup.
Diana Penty In A Printed Kurti And Bottoms
Diana Penty flaunted her ethnic look at the airport. She was decked up in a quarter-sleeved white long kurti, which was accentuated by yellow, green, and brown diamond-shaped patterns. The actress teamed her kurti with matching ankle-length bottoms and completed her look with white kolhapuris. With gold-toned wrist watch and black mask, she wrapped up her look. Diana let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows and kohled eyes.
Vidya Balan In A Blue Shirt Kurti And Bottoms
Vidya Balan gave ethnic fashion goals for festivals in her bishop-sleeved collared blue shirt kurti, which was accentuated by grey striped patterns. Her kurti had a subtle sheen and she teamed it with plain black bottoms. The diva completed her look with a pair of black footwear and upped her look with a few wrist bands and big handbag. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and donned red mask and over-sized yellow glasses.
So, whose airport look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.