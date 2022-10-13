Just In
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Diana Penty Turn Showstopper For ‘Not So Serious’ By Pallavi Mohan
FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 has commenced on a stylish note. This year, the five-day fashion affair will witness the finest craftsmanship and gorgeous designs presented by ace designers and some new creative talents too. On the first day of the fashion event, the gorgeous actress Diana Penty walked the ramp as a showstopper for 'Not So Serious' by ace designer Pallavi Mohan!
Keep reading to know more about Diana's stunning ensemble and designer's creation:
Diana dazzled on the runway in a chic beige-golden gown that featured a straight, body-hugging silhouette. The neutral hue sheer outfit had a golden sequin design all over and was structured with a square neck design and cut work at the waist.
The floor-length gown was crafted to perfection and Diana rocked the designer outfit with her effortless panache!
Speaking of accessories, Diana flaunted shiny stone statement earrings to elevate her shimmery outfit. "Less is more" seemed to be the "style rule" for her chic, contemporary look!
Diana wore minimal makeup with some dewy details. The eye palette was kept matching the ensemble and brown tint gloss for lips added a hint of bold colour for her overall subtle look. Diana's hair was kept stylish with an open Lob style!
Designer Pallavi Mohan expressed excitement for her latest collection titled "Not So Serious" which includes exquisite hand-embroidered ensembles. Diana Penty made the perfect showstopper for the ace designer's latest collection which was all about celebrating the finest craftsmanship!
