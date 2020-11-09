Diwali: Top 10 Diwali Outfit Ideas For Your Intimate Diwali Festivities Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Diwali is just around the corner and our preparations have begun. Right from decking up our space with lights to ordering our favourite products online because heavy discounts, Diwali festivities bring in a lot of joy. Diwali festival is also when we get to dress up in our traditional best and with looming COVID-19, Diwali is surely going to be an intimate day spent with family members or friends. We are expecting no grand Diwali bashes this year and so, we have curated festive-perfect outfits for you that you can wear at home (nothing elaborate) this Diwali. However, apart from traditional ensembles, we have you a few western outfits too in the list for those who want to sport something unique this Diwali.

1. Floral Saree

If you want to sport a saree, you can sport a floral saree instead of a shimmering saree this Diwali. A floral saree like the Anita Dongre one in the image can definitely make you look a class apart and you can wear a floral saree, right from printed to embroidered to hand-painted. You can either wear a matching blouse or keep the blouse plain. With a floral saree, you can keep the jewellery light.

Courtesy: KSHITIJ JALORI

2. Straight Pyjama Suit Set

Ethnic suits are favourite particularly when celebrating the festival with family members. So, this Diwali, you can wear a simple suit set with straight-fit pyjamas / pajama instead of flared and look smart and festive. You can also choose a straight-fit pyjama suit set with bold patterns just like the one by Kshitij Jalori in the picture, which Karisma Kapoor has donned.

3. Simple Silk Suit Set

You can also sport a simple yet festive suit just like Gul Panag. You can wear a kurta that is elaborately-done and has shimmering texture, and pair it with plain-hued pyjamis and dupatta to balance the look. Instead, you can wear elaborate juttis and sport heavy earrings and bangles. The makeup can be kept light or heavy as per your preference.

4. Elegant Festive Lehenga

While we know lehengas are more of a wedding occasion wear or a grand festive bash outfit, you can still wear a lehenga for intimate Diwali festivities. For Diwali 2020, however, you can select a lehenga that is more about hues and patterns than glitters and embellishments, for most of us don't like sporting heavy outfits at home. So, for reference, you can definitely invest in this orange Red Mandala Lehenga from Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini.

Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

5. Light Gharara Or Sharara Set

Gharara or sharara have also come up as light festive wear and we all love these traditional suit sets. So, if you are thinking of wearing a gharara set, you can wear something like Hina Khan's. She wore this gorgeous ensemble from Tasha India. You can wear a sharara or gharara set that is light and minimally done and pair it with a dupatta or even leave the dupatta, if it is too cumbersome.

6. Festive-Perfect Gown

The radiant yet subtle gowns with a whiff of traditional touch are also what you can wear this Diwali. For instance, this number by Rahul Mishra in the image is what you can invest in. The gown has flared hem with sheer accents and a structured bodice, which exudes festive vibes. Moreover, the yellow colour enhances the effect. You can also choose other hues like red.

7. Comfy Maxi Dress

For those of you, who don't want to keep it strictly traditional, you can opt for a sustainable maxi dress. So, you can wear a handwoven dress boasting intricate texture or maybe a simple dress. Shikha Talsania wore this dress as she walked for the label, half Full | Curve. Just like the Veere Di Wedding actress, you can keep it simply smart and western.

8. Mulmul Lehenga

Now, lehengas, as we mentioned before, are not the preferred choice if you are keeping your festivities light and minimal but you can definitely opt for a mulmul cotton lehenga just like the one in the image by Anju Modi. This lehenga can be paired with radiant dupattas in the hues of mustard, bright pink, deep red and embroidered, and royal blue to enhance the festive effect. With this lehenga, you can sport subtle gold or gemstone jewellery and makeup.

9. Black-Hued Sarees

If you are a saree-enthusiast and looking forward to an excuse of wearing a saree this year, you can choose a black-hued saree. However, you can wear a saree like Diana Penty's that is black-hued and accentuated by golden patterns. Such a saree will totally make you look distinctive and is a perfect balance between elaborate and minimal. You can spruce up your look with gold or oxidised silver jewellery.

10. Layered Attire

If you want to take the road-less-travelled, you can definitely opt for layered attire and look unique. You can team a kurta with sharp-panelled trousers and a dupatta that is pinned on one side, just like the model in the picture. This outfit of Anuj Bhutani's is definitely worth-buying but to accentuate the festive effect, you can team it with a dupatta in colourful hues such as yellow, red, and more.

So, which ensemble are you going to pick for Diwali from the list? Let us know that.

Cover Image Courtesy: Geisha Designs

