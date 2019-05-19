ENGLISH

    Cannes Diary 2019: Diana Penty Sticks To The Roots With Her Impeccable Sculptural Sari

    By
    |
    Diana Penty Cannes
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Diana Penty absolutely portrayed Indian women in a modern light at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 with this gorgeous sari. There was an essence of individuality to her look and it was after a long time, we saw a traditional sari at an International platform. She took a strict departure from theatrical gowns and stuck to ethnic roots. In other words, her attire was refreshing and the styling was meticulous.

    Diana Penty Cannes Film Festival 2019
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    Designed by Amit Aggarwal, her sculptural sari was an interesting outfit. The actress looked ethereal and there was an element of minimalism to her look. The sari was dipped in an ivory hue and the sleeveless blouse was accentuated by metallic accents. Since, it was belted, it added a structure and symmetry to Diana's ensemble and gave it a figure-flattering touch. The pallu was adorned with floral accents and notched up by sheer accents. Her pallu cascaded like a waterfall and gave her dress a fascinating dimension.

    Diana Penty Fashion
    PC: Frozen Pixel Studios

    The jewellery perfectly complemented her look and came from Aquamarine. The delicate pearl neckpiece was enhanced by twisted shape and matching earrings spruced up her look. The makeup flattered her look and was highlighted by a vibrant red lip shade and a glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted braided hairdo elevated her look. Diana looked impressive. So, what do you think about her attire and avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

     

