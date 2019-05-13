Cannes Rewind: The Fashion Lessons From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Cannes Journey

ENGLISH

    When it comes down to experimenting in fashion, there is nobody in the film industry that can beat Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The actress doesn't play safe in fashion and moreover, keeps us interested because of her dynamic experiments. Sonam, has been walking down the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, since 2011 and she has pretty much left us in awe. However, sometimes she has left critics disappointed too but then fashion is subjective. Sonam has given a number of international looks and at times, even with her desi avatar, she has appealed to the global audience. With her Cannes journey so far, she has also left a train of fashion lessons. Let's find out, what those lessons are and we can follow.

    Wear Something Abstract And Artistic

    In 2011, Sonam walked on the red carpet of Cannes for the first time, and she left us stunned with this Jean Paul Gaultier number. The actress wore a structured column ivory gown that was strapless and cloaked by a one-shouldered sheer mesh overlay. The overlay contrasted the gown with grey stripes and abstract prints. Apart from her gown, that messy hairdo was also something fresh. With this attire, Sonam taught us that fashion is an art and art is a trend.

    Remember That Florals Are Forever

    Remember Sonam's unforgettable princess moment on the red carpet of Cannes, which came in the year 2013. The actress wore a flared and sharp-edged Dolce & Gabbana gown, which wooed her admirers and even hawk-eyed fashion critics. The strapless gown was accentuated by vibrant pink floral prints and it stunned us all. Adding to that, we loved her side-swept wavy tresses, which was again an interesting hairstyle look.

    Be Bold And Wear Nath

    Sonam flaunted a very interesting look in 2013 but not many were impressed by it. Yes, she wore this elaborate ivory and gold Anamika Khanna sari, which she teamed with an intricately-embroidered jacket. She also wore a small pearl nath (nose stud) with her attire, which actually became the talk of the town. It was a bold move and we thought it was pretty trendy too. Also, her winged eyeliner was amazing.

    Fusion It Up

    In 2013, the fashion diva was strong with her traditional fashion game. She gave us a nath and Anamika Khanna sari moment and then she again gave us an Anamika Khanna outfit. The actress went for a blush pink fusion ensemble that seemed sari-inspired. It featured an intricate blouse, a dhoti-styled bottom, and a sheer drape that was accentuated by meticulous embroidery in gold. The heavy choker and natural makeup marked by an icy pink lip shade and smoky kohl upped her look. The sleek middle-parted tresses went perfectly with her look. Her attire was so desi and yet so international.

    You Do Need To Try A Vintage Hairdo

    In 2014, Sonam wore a simple black Elie Saab gown that was voluminous and dramatic. It was a halter-necked number, which Sonam pulled it off with a lot of grace. However, not just her gown, what also caught our attention was her side-swept bob hairdo, which gave her look a vintage glow and reminded us of the 40s and 50s era.

    Basically Feathers Are In

    Sonam upped her experimental look in 2015 with this costume dress from Elie Saab. It was a lemon yellow number that was adorned with feathers. Now that was an eye-opening refreshing outfit but it inspired a lot of memes and trolls. Now come 2019, we see so many feather-inspired dresses on the red carpet events of Bollywood but it was Sonam, who actually had the trend setting in.

    Wear A Sari But Give It A Twist

    In 2016, Sonam gave us one of the most attention-grabbing looks but this was not from the red carpet. She wore a Rimzim Dadu's sculptural sari for a photoshoot and a press conference event. Her electric blue and black sari was so refreshing and with this, she represented the modern emancipated women of India. The pink lip shade was awesome too.

    Don't Discard Lehenga So Easily

    Last year in 2018, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stunned everyone at the Cannes Film Festival with her lehenga. She wore a Ralph & Russo lehenga and flaunted it at an international event. This was one of the rare lehenga hits at Cannes and we absolutely loved her attire. She teamed her embellished attire with a delicate dupatta and gave her look a romantic touch. The middle-parted braids was another experiment that paid off and elevated her look.

    So, which trend set by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will you follow? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
