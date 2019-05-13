Cannes Rewind: The Fashion Lessons From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Cannes Journey

Wear Something Abstract And Artistic In 2011, Sonam walked on the red carpet of Cannes for the first time, and she left us stunned with this Jean Paul Gaultier number. The actress wore a structured column ivory gown that was strapless and cloaked by a one-shouldered sheer mesh overlay. The overlay contrasted the gown with grey stripes and abstract prints. Apart from her gown, that messy hairdo was also something fresh. With this attire, Sonam taught us that fashion is an art and art is a trend.

Remember That Florals Are Forever Remember Sonam's unforgettable princess moment on the red carpet of Cannes, which came in the year 2013. The actress wore a flared and sharp-edged Dolce & Gabbana gown, which wooed her admirers and even hawk-eyed fashion critics. The strapless gown was accentuated by vibrant pink floral prints and it stunned us all. Adding to that, we loved her side-swept wavy tresses, which was again an interesting hairstyle look.

Be Bold And Wear Nath Sonam flaunted a very interesting look in 2013 but not many were impressed by it. Yes, she wore this elaborate ivory and gold Anamika Khanna sari, which she teamed with an intricately-embroidered jacket. She also wore a small pearl nath (nose stud) with her attire, which actually became the talk of the town. It was a bold move and we thought it was pretty trendy too. Also, her winged eyeliner was amazing.

Fusion It Up In 2013, the fashion diva was strong with her traditional fashion game. She gave us a nath and Anamika Khanna sari moment and then she again gave us an Anamika Khanna outfit. The actress went for a blush pink fusion ensemble that seemed sari-inspired. It featured an intricate blouse, a dhoti-styled bottom, and a sheer drape that was accentuated by meticulous embroidery in gold. The heavy choker and natural makeup marked by an icy pink lip shade and smoky kohl upped her look. The sleek middle-parted tresses went perfectly with her look. Her attire was so desi and yet so international.

You Do Need To Try A Vintage Hairdo In 2014, Sonam wore a simple black Elie Saab gown that was voluminous and dramatic. It was a halter-necked number, which Sonam pulled it off with a lot of grace. However, not just her gown, what also caught our attention was her side-swept bob hairdo, which gave her look a vintage glow and reminded us of the 40s and 50s era.

Basically Feathers Are In Sonam upped her experimental look in 2015 with this costume dress from Elie Saab. It was a lemon yellow number that was adorned with feathers. Now that was an eye-opening refreshing outfit but it inspired a lot of memes and trolls. Now come 2019, we see so many feather-inspired dresses on the red carpet events of Bollywood but it was Sonam, who actually had the trend setting in.

Wear A Sari But Give It A Twist In 2016, Sonam gave us one of the most attention-grabbing looks but this was not from the red carpet. She wore a Rimzim Dadu's sculptural sari for a photoshoot and a press conference event. Her electric blue and black sari was so refreshing and with this, she represented the modern emancipated women of India. The pink lip shade was awesome too.