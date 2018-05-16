Cannes 2018: Sonam Was The Game-Changer In Her Nude Corset Gown

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja is the fashion game-changer and Vera Wang doesn't play by set rules. And that is like a creative collaboration made in heaven. So, it was the perfect opportunity at Cannes 2018 for the newly-wed Sonam to flaunt a non-conformist bridal attire from Vera's latest Bridal Spring 2019 collection.

Unlike yesterday, when Sonam donned a very market-driven and stunning contemporary-meets-traditional white lehenga, today the actress wore abstract attire.

Her corseted gown gave a new language to the typical hues incorporated in wedding attires and translucency. On one hand, her attire was every inch romantic but on the other, it exuded the distressed side. Perhaps it was designed to capture the spirit of contemporary brides with idealistic mindsets.

Nonetheless, Sonam carried the look with so much perfection. Crafted from layers of tulle, her yellow and nude-toned outfit contrasted the red carpet. She broadened the horizon of how one could perceive beauty through her attire.

She looked straight out of a Renaissance painting as she glided on the red carpet. Her body-hugging blouse gave the asymmetrical ensemble, a structure while her ruffled taffeta on the back, added a quirky component to the dress.

Her loosely tied bun gave Sonam that dreamy and wild touch while the striking yellow eyeshadow was a pretty bold move. It could have easily been criticized but it complemented so well with her look. She accessorized her attire with jewellery from the fashion giant, Chopard.

Well, we must say Sonam was very refreshing and impressive today. She pulled off this unconventional attire with a lot of panache and grace.

What do you think about Sonam's look today? Were you as stunned as we are? Let us know your answers in the comment section.