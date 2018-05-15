Cannes 2018: Wow! Sonam’s Lehenga Is What Everyone Is Talking About

Much before showing us the complete picture of her first red carpet attire of Cannes 2018, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja spilled a teaser in her Instagram story that gave a glimpse of her long-awaited outfit. While her peek-a-boo story hinted at the hue of her attire but we couldn't guess what that outfit is going to be.

And it turned out to be not a gown or a pantsuit but a lehenga. Yes, the mistress of surprises fired another thunderbolt by donning a very Indian attire.

Her ensemble was revealed by her stylist sister Rhea Kapoor, who for the first time is not with Sonam at Cannes. And well, we were dazed and bowled over by Sonam, who looked absolutely ethereal in her ivory lehenga. Our last memory of lehenga at Cannes was that of Sabyasachi lehenga, which actress Vidya Balan wore in 2013.

And since then we don't remember anybody sporting a lehenga, until today. For an international event, this was definitely an unconventional and an eye-opening outfit. With this bespoke lehenga, Sonam's designer for the evening, Ralph & Russo made an entry into the Indian wear market.

Sonam looked grand, like seriously straight out of some magical fairyland. No words would have been enough to romanticize her embellished off-white lehenga that had a ball-gown skirt, a structural blouse, and a choli featuring mismatched sleeves. The silver floral embroidery on her attire not only accentuated the lehenga but also brought liveliness to it.

Her make-up artist, Namrata Soni kept her look nude and dewy. Sonam's look was enhanced by a light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She was adorned with minimal jewellery that came from luxury brands, Chopard and Amrapali Jewels respectively.

However, what caught our attention was the braided hairstyle. Her hairdo was done by the famed Stephane Lancien- the man behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's abstract bun. The ornamental gajra ran through the entire length of her middle-parted braid and gave the foreign fashion critics something refreshing to opinionate about.

We also loved the fact that how seamlessly Sonam blended the traditional look with global standards. Her fashion may not be on the point but Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja never shies away from making a point in her own language and style.

Sonam was a class apart today and dear prospective brides you should certainly be taking notes.

Wouldn't you all agree with us that Sonam pulled off her lehenga with a lot of grace? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.