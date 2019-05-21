ENGLISH

    Yellow Or Red: Which Dress Of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's You Loved More?

    By
    |
    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Cannes
    PC: The House Of Pixels

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been making vibrant splash at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Her latest ensembles were about bright hues and she looked postcard-perfect in her outfits. So, the diva did a photoshoot for Chopard and wore a yellow and a red dress. We thought she exuded cheerful vibes with her dresses. While one was so crisp, the other was totally breezy. Let's decode her ensembles, which have all our attention.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Cannes Film Festival 2019
    PC: The House Of Pixels

    The Yellow Dress

    So, Sonam wore a bright yellow dress that was custom designed by Ashi Studio. Her dress featured a structured bodice with impressive ruffled accents, which gave her attire a dramatic touch. The remaining portion was flared, crisp, and subtly pleated too. Posed against an idyllic backdrop, Sonam looked stunning. She teamed her ensemble with matching yellow strappy heels, which went well with her dress. The delicate earrings came from Chopard. Her makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and the side-swept ponytail completed her look.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Fashion
    PC: The House Of Pixels

    The Red Dress

    Breezy and ruffled, Sonam's red dress was accentuated by sheer accents. Her attire came from Valentino and it was a column figure-flattering number with a sheer asymmetric overlay, which featured flared sleeves and layered accents. The attire was high neck and voluminous and Sonam pulled it off beautifully. She accessorised her look with heart-shaped studs, which came from Chopard. The makeup was marked by heavy mascara and pink lip shade. However, it was her floral-adorned hairdo, which elevated her style quotient.

    So, which attire of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's you liked more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
