Sonam Dazzled In A Plush Attire At Cannes 2019, But Was It Too Maximalist For A Dinner Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the Chopard dinner party at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. She wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit for the occasion, which was unapologetically on the elaborate side. With her attire, she took a strict departure from minimalism and on the contrary, it backed 'more is more' philosophy in fashion. But clearly, it seems at Cannes, being understated is not the forte for the Indian celebs.

No doubt, Sonam looked stunning, but we felt her ensemble was more wedding-wear worthy. Having said that, we also believe that fashion is highly subjective but this attire was too opulent. Her ensemble, for sure, commanded attention, not only because of the dramatic structure, but also the intricate details. The corset column bustier cascaded like a gown and the enormous drape, which was pinned to her impeccable bun, left a train and gave the ensemble a traditional Indian touch. Sonam's ensemble essentially synthesised the sensibilities of different cultures and we liked that outfit brought that out.

With this grand outfit, the designers paid homage to the actors and Cannes Film Festival. Her ensemble celebrated cinematic goddess. Crystal embellishment and meticulous threadwork added to the maximalist phase in fashion. Also, noteworthy was the complementing fabric choker. Well, jewellery connoisseurs, you don't necessarily need jewellery and there was a styling lesson here. Sonam also wore arm gloves, which accentuated the regal touch. Since, the attire was luxuriant, there was a welcoming restraint shown in make-up and accessories. The make-up was bronzer-lit and nude-toned with a matte brown lip shade and smoky kohl.

However, they say, that Sonam looked like a modern-day maharani (queen) in this ensemble but we felt it was more of a look of centuries-ago maharani, when the country celebrated opulence and grandeur. We do appreciate the painstaking designing by the designer duo and the fact that Sonam chose to wear an outfit by Indian designers on an international platform but we absolutely thought that it was too resplendent for a dinner party. However, we would like to know your views too. Let us know that in the comment section.