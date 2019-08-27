Katrina Kaif's Floral Dress Is Muted-Toned And Monsoon-Worthy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After opening the Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive 2019 edition for Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif gave us another fashion goal. However, unlike last time, where she donned a heavy bridal lehenga, this time, Katrina wowed us with a dress. She looked relaxed and stylish, and that too effortlessly. Let's decode her attire and look, which completely had all our attention.

So, Katrina wore a deep-necked dress that was very monsoon-suited. With warm fabric, it was a perfect number for the breezy weather. Her dress was splashed in a black hue and accentuated by brown rose patterns. Well, it was a floral dress but with muted-tones, which actually made it even more monsoon-worthy. Katrina Kaif's absolutely complemented the weather and the Bharat actress looked amazing in it.

Her styling was minimally done, as it is Katrina Kaif's personal style is pretty minimalist. She accessorised her look with what seemed like large hoop earrings. However, it was hard to figure out as her earrings got partly concealed by voluminous wavy tresses. The makeup was fresh and natural with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Katrina Kaif looked fresh as a daisy. So, what do you think about this look of hers? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.