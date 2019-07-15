Wow! Katrina Kaif's Latest Outfit Is What You Would Want To Wear For Your Next Beach Vacay Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif, who is about to celebrate her birthday tomorrow, gave us a colourful fashion moment with her bikini pic. She looked so natural and radiant in her picture, where she was casually posed against aquamarine blue stream and lush green leaves. This sun-soaked picture of Katrina's exuded soothing vibes and she gave us a fashion goal.

The actress, who is a fitness icon, wore this bikini, which was a vibrant splash of colours. Her multi-hued swimwear attire served as a contrast against the backdrop. The bikini was dipped in the shades of bright yellow, pink, blue, and red. The sleeveless top featured abstract designs and the bottom of her attire was accentuated by colourful parrot prints. Katrina's bikini was truly a celebration of nature.

She wore a red band and the wet wavy tresses completed her look. Earlier, Katrina had also posted a pic in royal blue resort wear, which caught our attention. Well Katrina is currently holidaying in Mexico. So, how did you find this bikini of Katrina Kaif's? Let us know that in the comment section.