ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Katrina Kaif’s Metallic Blue Outfit Is The Unconventional Office Wear You Need

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    Katrina Kaif is all wrapped up these days with the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Bharat'. The actress, who has one of the strongest fashion games in the Hindi film industry, has been giving us a lot of fashion goals. She has been draping saris mostly for the promotional rounds but she is also pulling out some western looks. So, this time, let's take a break from her gorgeous saris and talk about her latest western ensemble, which had completely wowed us.

    For the latest promotional event, Katrina looked beyond gorgeous in her metallic blue separates. She was a vision to behold in her outfit, which came from Michelle Mason. It was a smart ensemble, which gave us formal office wear goals. Katrina paired her overlapping top with high-waist straight-fit pants and she also wore a matching long jacket to complete her look.

    Katrina Kaif Style

    She paired her ensemble with embellished pencil heels. She accessorised her look with sleek danglers. The makeup was light and marked by a light pink lip shade. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Katrina was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More CELEB STYLE News

    Read more about: katrina kaif celeb style
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue