Katrina Kaif’s Metallic Blue Outfit Is The Unconventional Office Wear You Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif is all wrapped up these days with the promotion of her upcoming film, 'Bharat'. The actress, who has one of the strongest fashion games in the Hindi film industry, has been giving us a lot of fashion goals. She has been draping saris mostly for the promotional rounds but she is also pulling out some western looks. So, this time, let's take a break from her gorgeous saris and talk about her latest western ensemble, which had completely wowed us.

For the latest promotional event, Katrina looked beyond gorgeous in her metallic blue separates. She was a vision to behold in her outfit, which came from Michelle Mason. It was a smart ensemble, which gave us formal office wear goals. Katrina paired her overlapping top with high-waist straight-fit pants and she also wore a matching long jacket to complete her look.

She paired her ensemble with embellished pencil heels. She accessorised her look with sleek danglers. The makeup was light and marked by a light pink lip shade. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Katrina was a vision to behold. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.