    Katrina Kaif's Floral Dress Makes For A Perfect Travel Dress

    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    Katrina Kaif has been giving us dress goals lately with her 'Bharat' promotions. She has been donning the most beautiful floral dress and this number of hers was absolutely impressive. The actress with a strong fashion sense wore a dress, which was by Equipment and came from Mytheresa. Her styling was minimally done and Katrina definitely looked a class apart.

    So, her full-sleeved dress was on the flared side and dipped in a black hue. It was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints, which enhanced her attire. This dress of hers was belted and exuded breezy vibes. Katrina's dress was something that we wished we had on a hot summer day. She paired it with black and white sandals from Monrow.

    Katrina Kaif Style

    She accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was light and enhanced by contoured cheekbones and a pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Katrina looked impeccable and gave us a fashion goal for this weekend. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Friday, May 24, 2019, 23:42 [IST]
