Of Draping and Layering, Katrina & Sonam Were Spotted In Sabyasachi Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Katrina Kaif were spotted in Sabyasachi ensembles. While one went for layered maximal look, the other kept it minimal and made a strong case for drapes. The common aspect was their outfits were strongly rooted in traditions. There was a strong reflection of Indian sensibilities in their outfits but their outfits did have a modern appeal. Let's find out what impressive Sabyasachi outfits Katrina and Sonam wore.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked flawless in a Sabyasachi sari, which she wore for the promotional event of her upcoming film, 'Bharat'. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Katrina's styling touched upon minimalism. Her sari was black-hued and contrasted by white floral prints. It was a sophisticated number with intricately embellished black border. Katrina teamed it with a black-coloured sequined blouse that went well with her gorgeous sari. She accessorised her look with exquisite earrings, which came from Sabyasachi's Heritage Jewelry collection. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The miniature black bindi accentuated her traditional avatar and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja flaunted a maximalist look as she attended the screening of 'De De Pyaar De'. Her ensemble was about meticulous layering and mélange of bold prints. We thought she looked outstanding in her ensemble, which was simply too refreshing. Her ensemble consisted of a kurta, which she paired with pants and a coat. There was an element of surrealism to her look and her attire was absolutely detailed with a kaleidoscope of contrasting patterns. Sonam teamed her ensemble with black loafers, which complemented her attire. The statement tribal neckpiece and delicate earrings spruced up her ethnic-meets-global avatar. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Katrina and Sonam promoted the country's heritage with their fashion statements and looked a class apart.