Of Vintage Saris And Curly Tresses, Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' Look Can Set Some Serious Trends

Katrina Kaif recently shared a heartfelt post on her social media feed, as she introduced her character, Kumud Raina from her upcoming movie, 'Bharat'. The actress also shared a look from the movie and took us back to those understated times. There was an element of simplicity to her look and yet there were layers. Not just refreshing, it was one of the most captivating looks that came from the Hindi cinema.

The point is that there was nothing complicated about her look. Her curly tresses cascaded quite naturally and seemed simple enought to ace. In a few stills from the movie, she has tied those tresses and made braids but nothing like the twisted braids of Daenerys Targaryen/Khaleesi from Game of Thrones. Apart from Katrina's hairstyle, we thought her saris were absolutely inspiring. In the pic she shared, we were stunned to see that light mustard sari, the simple drape, and the humble half-sleeved blouse.

Also, the green sari look, where she seemed to have nailed the office look of the past, was like a breath of fresh air. In one of the stills, which won the internet, she was dressed in a pink sari, which seemed to signify a lighter moment in the movie. We witnessed a lot of classically draped, plain-hued cotton saris from the movie, which beckoned us to go vintage and promote sustainability. Yes, those saris encouraged us to give those modern cocktail and embellished numbers a break and instead try those plain saris of our mothers and grandmothers. We have a feeling that her saris are going to trend this spring season. What do you think about Katrina's old-fashioned sari look from the movie? Let us know that in the comment section.