Katrina Kaif Has A Perfect Puja Attire Suggestion For The Upcoming Festive Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Katrina Kaif celebrated the upcoming season of spring. The 'Zero' actress was spotted at director Anurag Basu's residence. She graced the Saraswati puja and charmed us with her bright yellow kurta set, which was designed by Anita Dongre. She looked ethereal and for sure, gave us a festive fashion goal for this season.

Katrina wore a slit-neckline kurta and paired it with flared bottoms. Her ensemble was adorned with vibrant floral sprinkles, which accentuated her kurta set. It was a meticulously embroidered attire, which was an ode to the Rajasthani sensibilities. Katrina also draped a lightweight yellow dupatta that was plain-hued and featured a subtly done border. She teamed her kurta set with embellished silver juttis that came from the label, Fizzy Goblet.

The diva elevated her traditional quotient with intricate earrings from Pinkcity by Anita Dongre. Her makeup was refreshing and notched up by dewy touches. She wore a very natural pink lip shade and soft kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her beautiful avatar. So, what do you think about Katrina Kaif's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.