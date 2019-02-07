Katrina Kaif Exudes Free-spirited Vibes With This Grey Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif is going strong with suits these days. Earlier, she gave a refreshing twist to pantsuit and now she sported a classic suit that we found so awesome. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Katrina wore a grey pantsuit that exuded classy vibes and seemed fuss-free. The actress wore it for the event and looked fabulous.

So, the diva wore an Emporio Armani pantsuit, which was sharply collared and quarter-sleeved. It was a textured suit with a grainy effect and Katrina paired it with a sheer black camisole and matching flared pants. The actress looked graceful as ever and teamed it with black-hued pencil heels, which complemented her outfit.

Her pantsuit not only exuded bossy vibes but was also enhanced by a liberating touch. She accessorised her look with chic rings and studs. Her jewellery came from Minerali store. The makeup was impeccably done with a muted pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. Her cheekbones were accentuated by pink touches and the side-parted long tresses notched up her style statement. So, what do you think about Katrina's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.