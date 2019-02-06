Katrina Kaif Will Definitely Inspire You To Experiment With Your Pantsuit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Katrina Kaif gave us a refreshing and beckoned us to change our perspective about pantsuits. Her pairing was interesting and she encouraged us to experiment a little with the usual. With this ensemble, Katrina stepped up her fashion game but we must give credit to her stylist, Allia Al Rufai as well. The 'Zero' actress looked beautiful and she showed us that her style sense is indeed individualistic.

The diva paired her white overlapping camisole top with high-waist straight-fit pants from Zara, which were dipped in a cream hue. However, the stylish twist was her short jacket that came from the label, Essé by Sahib & Sunayana. It was a structured jacket that featured a metallic touch and was three-quarter-sleeved. The jacket was fawn-coloured and with this Katrina also subtly played with contrasts.

She also teamed her ensemble with embellished Louboutin pumps, which elevated her style quotient and gave her look a dramatic touch. Katrina looked a class apart and she notched up her look with sleek danglers from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Her makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a whiff of bronzer. The makeup was marked by a natural pink lip shade and impeccable kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. She donned this attire for the Famously Filmfare interview. So, what do you think about her look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.