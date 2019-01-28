ENGLISH

Katrina Kaif Steals The Limelight In Her Red Attire At The Umang Police Show 2019

By
Katrina Kaif Umang Police Show

This time, Katrina Kaif stole everyone's limelight at the Umang Police Show. The diva looked like a dream and radiated oomph and glamour so effortlessly. The 'Zero' actress wore a Manish Malhotra number, which gave us major retro vibes. Her styling was also impeccable done. Katrina looked divine. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Katrina Kaif Fashion

Katrina's attire resembled a sari but it was accentuated by a unique drape. Yes, her attire was extraordinary and we thought it was one of the most experimental and refreshing looks of the night. With this attire, she gave us an interesting outfit idea. Her sari attire was also enhanced by a flared and sharply pleated hem. She teamed it with a matching half-sleeved blouse. The sari was dipped in red hue and it was not quite everybody's cup of tea but Katrina looked absolutely amazing in her ensemble.

Katrina Kaif Style

She notched up her ethnic avatar with a statement neckpiece that came from Anmol and was studded with precious stones. The jewellery spruced up and completed her look. The makeup was kept natural and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think of Katrina Kaif's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 15:49 [IST]
