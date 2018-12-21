ENGLISH

Katrina Kaif's Stunning Nude-beige Sari Is Spruced Up By This Modern Update

By
Katrina Kaif Priyanka Chopras Reception

Katrina Kaif looked extraordinarily beautiful at Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception. She gave her sari a modern update, which we thought was so goal-giving particularly during the winter season. Katrina's attire was a statement piece and was designed by none other than Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Katrina Kaif Fashion

Apart from the contemporary twist, the hue of Katrina's sari was also pretty unusual for the night wedding festivities. She wore a nude-beige sari that we thought looked amazing. Kept in tune with modern sensibilities, her sari was a cross between understated and emphasised. It was a plain-hued sonaa sari but accentuated by meticulously sequinned golden blouse and a complementing faux kamarbandh belt.

Katrina Kaif Style

The modern addition came in the form of a cape, which gave her ensemble an interesting dimension. She draped an organza Butterfly cape, which was stunningly hand-embroidered in gold and silver sequins. Her cape could have easily looked overwhelming but Katrina pulled off her attire with a lot of panache.

Katrina Kaif Saris

She notched up her look with delicate and layered gold danglers. Her makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her breathtaking avatar. So, how did you find Katrina Kaif's modern traditional look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018
     

