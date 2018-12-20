Zero Promotions: Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Stylishly Played With Prints

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been showing us their versatile fashion sensibilities these days. Yes, the actresses are busy promoting their upcoming movie, 'Zero' and their outfit choices have been rather interesting. The latest promotional outing had them playing with prints. Let's decode their sartorial statements.

Talking about Anushka first, she actually gave us humble outfit goals. She looked effortlessly classy in her shirt and denims. She looked stylish and at the same time wore something relatable. The actress sported a collared royal blue blouse with exaggerated full-sleeves and paired it with a pair of folded blue jeans. Her shirt was accentuated by orange-red autumn leaves and she teamed her ensemble with floral-inspired red heels. Anushka accessorised her look with hoop earrings and the impeccable hairdo rounded out her look.

Katrina, on the other hand, elevated her dress game. The gorgeous diva wore a bateau-neckline dress, which featured butterfly sleeves and was notched up by multi-hued metallic floral prints. Her dress was pretty and she teamed it with white-hued block heels. Katrina's makeup was also natural and highlighted by pink touches. The wavy tresses completed her stunning avatar. So, how did you find their outfits? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.