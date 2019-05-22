Katrina Kaif Has Been Inspiring Us To Drape Floral Saris But Which One Would You Like To Drape? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ever since, 'Bharat' promotions, Katrina Kaif has been giving us back-to-back floral sari goals. With her gorgeous saris, the actress has inspired us to drape saris. About a few days ago, she wore a muted-toned sari and this time, she absolutely brought alive the spring vibes with her vibrant floral sari. Designed by Sabyasachi, her saris were a visual treat and something we wish we all had. Let's decode her stunning sari looks.

The Earthy-toned Sari

Recently, Katrina Kaif wore this sari for the promotion of her upcoming movie. This Sabyasachi sari of hers was black-hued and was accentuated by white floral prints. She teamed her ensemble with a black sleeveless blouse and the border of the sari was enhanced by black-hued embellished accents. She upped her minimal look with intricate earrings that came from Sabyasachi's High Jewelry collection. The makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The small bindi spruced up her look and the middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her desi avatar.

The Pink Sari

This sari of Katrina's also had a whiff of vintage touch and this she draped for the promotion on the sets of Kapil Sharma's famous show. Her signature Sabyasachi-belted sari was splashed in a blush pink hue and was peppered with floral accents in a darker shade of pink. She looked dreamy in this sari of hers, which also had a billowing effect. She teamed her sari with a matching bateau-neckline blouse that was full-sleeved. Katrina accessorised her look with sleek danglers from Sabyasachi's Jewelry collection that went well with her look. The makeup was marked by a very subtle pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her traditional avatar.

So, which sari of Katrina's did you like more and would you like to drape? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.