    Katrina Kaif's Latest Airport Outfit Is Vibrant And About Leather Pants

    Katrina Kaif Airport Look

    Katrina Kaif was again spotted at the airport and she flaunted a casual look but this time, gave it a vibrant spin. So, Katrina's latest airport ensemble was about colour-blocking and she also made a strong case for this trend. We absolutely liked her airport outfit and it was something we could try too. Katrina always gives us relatable fashion goals. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    So, Katrina wore a bright pink sweatshirt, which was accentuated by a graphic print. It was a comfy ensemble and she paired it with black leather tights. Well those leather pants are clearly trending with celebs donning these pants frequently. Her attire was certainly about contrasts and with this, Katrina gave us stylish and comfy outfit goal. Katrina also popularised another trend - white sports shoes, which she paired with her bright attire.

    The diva kept her look jewellery-free and fuss-free. She accessorised her look with dark shades. The make-up was lit up by a pink lip shade and accentuated cheekbones. The side-parted tresses completed her airport look. Katrina, as always, looked effortless. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:49 [IST]
