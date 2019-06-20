ENGLISH

    Katrina Kaif Shows That How A Simple Denim Outfit Can Make Heads Turn

    By
    |
    Katrina Kaif Airport Look

    Katrina Kaif keeps it minimal and comfy at the airport. However, she always looks her sartorial best and gives us relatable travel goals. The actress made a strong case for denims recently and wowed us with her style statement. Let's decode the latest airport look of hers, which has all our attention.

    So, Katrina wore a denim ensemble and she flaunted a casual look. She wore a white top and teamed it with a full-sleeved light blue denim jacket and a pair of denim jeans. Katrina looked smart as ever and paired her ensemble with trending white sports shoes. The diva looked relaxed and her style quotient was absolutely laid back.

    Katrina Kaif Fashion

    Katrina accessorised her look with dark shades, which went well with her look. She kept her look jewellery-free. The make-up was dewy with a vibrant pink lip shade. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Katrina looked amazing as ever. So, what do you think about Katrina's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 15:58 [IST]
