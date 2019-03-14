Katrina Kaif Or Jacqueline Fernandez: Whose Denim Outfit And Look Wooed Us More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez were off to Dubai for the Dabangg Tour. They looked super stylish and gave us denim goals. They wore absolutely different outfits but the fabric was similar. With their fashion statements, the divas made a strong case for denims and showed us that denim can never go out of vogue. Let's find out, who looked better?

Katrina Kaif's Classy Look

For Katrina, comfort is a priority whilst travelling. The 'Zero' actress kept it simple and gave us a believable denim goal. She wore a white top and paired it with a full-sleeved denim jacket with slightly darker sleeves and straight-fit denims. Katrina wore beige-hued sandals, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was natural and highlighted by a light pink lip shade and the impeccable hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Sassy Look

Jacqueline Fernandez went for a more trendy number. Her attire was accentuated by a flared silhouette and resembled a pantsuit. She wore a white shirt and paired it with a full-sleeved dark blue jacket, which was longer than the usual. She teamed her jacket with equally flared pants, which featured slits. Jacqueline wore white-hued sports shoes and carried a leather side bag with her. The makeup was marked by a light pink lip shade with dewy tones. The partly-tied hairdo completed her look.

So, while we thought Jacqueline experimented more in terms of fashion, Katrina's styling was definitely better. Whose outfit and look impressed you more? Let us know that in the comment section.