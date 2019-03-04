ENGLISH

    Jacqueline Fernandez Slays It In A Grey And Gold Lehenga At A Pre-wedding Event

    By
    |
    Jacqueline Fernandez Fashion
    Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez looked absolutely radiant at the pre-wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani. The actress gave us an unusual combination of grey and gold. She wore a Manish Malhotra number for the occasion and inspired ladies, who love all things embellishments. Let's decode her ensemble.

    So, Jacqueline wore a lehenga for the grand event, which came from Zween Couture Collection 18-19 of the designer. It was a fossil grey and mirror lehenga, which consisted of a crop top and structured skirt. Her attire was intricately detailed with floral accents and flaunted meticulous threadwork. Jacqueline's lehenga also came with a complementing dupatta, which spruced up her look.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Style
    Instagram

    She carried a matching potli bag with her and accessorised her look with ethnic gold jhumkis and delicate bracelets. Well, we loved that her styling was minimal, since her lehenga was towards the elaborate side. Jacqueline's makeup was beautifully done with a deep red lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her style statement. Jacqueline was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
