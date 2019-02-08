Jacqueline Fernandez Gave Us A Winter Fashion Goal With This Smart Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez gave her casual airport outfit a formal update and impressed us with her style. She gave the quintessential summer look a winter touch and left us with a fashion idea for the remaining season. Let's decode her outfit and the look of the day.

The actress wore a purple-hued bateau-neckline tee that seemed comfy and featured a grainy texture. She paired it with a straight-fit denim skirt that went well with her ensemble. Well, with this Jacqueline played with contrasts in terms of hue and totally gave us a fashion goal. However, she notched up her look and gave it a warm quotient by teaming a structured coat that was textured and detailed with plaid patterns.

It was a smart ensemble and something that we could totally ace. Jacqueline spruced up her look with pointed black-hued ankle-length boots, which elevated her style quotient. She accessorised her look with a sleek pendant and dark shades. The makeup was light and accentuated by a muted pink lip shade. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Jacqueline's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.