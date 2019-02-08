TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Karnataka Budget 2019 Updates — Coalition Government To Release Evidence To Expose 'Operation Kamala'
-
- FIFA Rankings — India Slips Out Of Top 100
- Rupee May Sink To 78/US Dollar On Fiscal Deficit Woes In 2019
- Apple Fixes Group FaceTime Bug With Latest iOS Update
- The Dream Destination Of Mahbubnagar Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
- Converting Three-Wheelers Auto-Rickshaw To Electric Is The Best Way To Promote EVs In India — ARAI
- The Fakir Of Venice — Movie Review
- Truth About Compatibility In A Relationship
Jacqueline Fernandez Gave Us A Winter Fashion Goal With This Smart Outfit
Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez gave her casual airport outfit a formal update and impressed us with her style. She gave the quintessential summer look a winter touch and left us with a fashion idea for the remaining season. Let's decode her outfit and the look of the day.
The actress wore a purple-hued bateau-neckline tee that seemed comfy and featured a grainy texture. She paired it with a straight-fit denim skirt that went well with her ensemble. Well, with this Jacqueline played with contrasts in terms of hue and totally gave us a fashion goal. However, she notched up her look and gave it a warm quotient by teaming a structured coat that was textured and detailed with plaid patterns.
It was a smart ensemble and something that we could totally ace. Jacqueline spruced up her look with pointed black-hued ankle-length boots, which elevated her style quotient. She accessorised her look with a sleek pendant and dark shades. The makeup was light and accentuated by a muted pink lip shade. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Jacqueline's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.