    Jacqueline Fernandez Gave Us A Winter Fashion Goal With This Smart Outfit

    Jacqueline Fernandez Airport Look

    Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez gave her casual airport outfit a formal update and impressed us with her style. She gave the quintessential summer look a winter touch and left us with a fashion idea for the remaining season. Let's decode her outfit and the look of the day.

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    The actress wore a purple-hued bateau-neckline tee that seemed comfy and featured a grainy texture. She paired it with a straight-fit denim skirt that went well with her ensemble. Well, with this Jacqueline played with contrasts in terms of hue and totally gave us a fashion goal. However, she notched up her look and gave it a warm quotient by teaming a structured coat that was textured and detailed with plaid patterns.

    Jacqueline Fernandez Style

    It was a smart ensemble and something that we could totally ace. Jacqueline spruced up her look with pointed black-hued ankle-length boots, which elevated her style quotient. She accessorised her look with a sleek pendant and dark shades. The makeup was light and accentuated by a muted pink lip shade. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Jacqueline's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Jacqueline Fernandez News

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
