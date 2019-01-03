ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Jacqueline Fernandez's Airport Look Is Beyond Comfy And Winter-worthy

By
Jacqueline Fernandez Airport Look

Jacqueline Fernandez impressed us with her latest airport style. Her airport look was easy to ace and totally winter-worthy. She went for a simple airport outfit and her styling was done beautifully too. Well, Jacqueline's almost always gives us fashion goals.

Jacqueline Fernandez Fashion

So, Jacqueline sported a muted-toned outfit, which included a grey-hued top and she paired it with darker-colored pants, which went well with her top. The actress looked beyond amazing and she upped her fashion quotient with a black-hued structured jacket. Jacqueline paired her ensemble with black shoes, which went well with her outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez Style

She accessorised her look with metallic bangles and elegant hoop earrings. The diva also carried a side bag with her. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by accentuated pink cheekbones and a dark pink lip shade. The impeccable tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. We totally loved Jacqueline's airport look of the night? What about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

Jacqueline Fernandez Movies
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue