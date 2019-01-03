Jacqueline Fernandez's Airport Look Is Beyond Comfy And Winter-worthy

Jacqueline Fernandez impressed us with her latest airport style. Her airport look was easy to ace and totally winter-worthy. She went for a simple airport outfit and her styling was done beautifully too. Well, Jacqueline's almost always gives us fashion goals.

So, Jacqueline sported a muted-toned outfit, which included a grey-hued top and she paired it with darker-colored pants, which went well with her top. The actress looked beyond amazing and she upped her fashion quotient with a black-hued structured jacket. Jacqueline paired her ensemble with black shoes, which went well with her outfit.

She accessorised her look with metallic bangles and elegant hoop earrings. The diva also carried a side bag with her. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by accentuated pink cheekbones and a dark pink lip shade. The impeccable tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. We totally loved Jacqueline's airport look of the night? What about you? Let us know that in the comment section.