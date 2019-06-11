From Karisma To Katrina: The Divas Inspired Us With Their Striped And Checkered Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Stripes and checkered patterns are turning out to be the trending prints. Of late, divas were seen wearing these catchy-printed outfits. They stunned us with their ensembles, which were about interesting stripes and checkered prints. From Karisma to Katrina, the divas inspired us with their patterned ensembles. Let's take a look at their outfits.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor graced Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday party recently and she looked absolutely smart and classy in her ensemble. She wore checkered separates by Prabal Gurung. The diva paired her black-hued cropped top with maroon and blue checkered tapered pants and a complementing jacket. This outfit of hers seemed perfect for casual occasions and Karisma carried a chic YSL bag with her. She paired her ensemble with black sandals and matching studs and also wore dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade and the impeccable middle-parted ponytail rounded out her party avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor

Sonam's cousin sister, Shanaya Kapoor also graced the birthday celebration of Sonam. She was spotted with Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor at the event. Shanaya, who has made her debut as an assistant director, wore a strapless dress that seemed breezy and was accentuated by multi-hued checkered prints. Her floor-length dress looked comfy and Shanaya accessorised it with light jewellery, which added to the minimal touch. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and a vibrant pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses completed her party look.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher was also seen flaunting a casual wear at the wrap-up party of her upcoming web series. She wore a comfy shirt dress, which came from the label AND. It was a quarter-sleeved dress with a flowy silhouette. The dress was belted, which gave her attire a structure. The brown-hued stripes notched up her ensemble and well, Saiyami gave us a pretty number, which she teamed with white sports shoes. Her makeup was spruced up by a pink lip shade and subtle eye shadow. The curly tresses rounded out her cool avatar.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif gave us a monochrome and striped goal recently. Lately, she wore a pantsuit for an event in Goa and the actress looked simply breathtaking. Her styling was done by Ami Patel and her outfit had an androgynous touch. Katrina wore a white pantsuit with black stripes. Her power suit consisted of a structured overlapping jacket and flared pants. She teamed her ensemble with white and black sports shoes and upped her look with a delicate neckpiece and hoop earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned with a light pink lip shade and the messy ponytail completed her on-duty avatar. Katrina looked flawless as ever.

We thought Katrina's outfit and look was the most inspirational. Whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.