Wow! Shanaya Kapoor's Dazzling Outfit Is Pretty Extraordinary

Shanaya Kapoor's Christmas party look was one of the most extraordinary and eye-catching. She wore the quirkiest outfit and pulled it off with so much aplomb. Yes, her colourful ensemble was so much about festive cheers.

Her outfit of the day came from the label Janashia. It was a multi-hued attire that came from their Spring Summer 19 collection. Her attire of the night was accentuated by metallic accents and consisted of a blazer and half shorts. It featured full-sleeved blazer, which was notched up by slit sleeves. She contrasted her multi-coloured outfit with a white collared shirt. We totally loved the dazzling patterns on her outfit.

Shanaya paired her outfit with shiny golden pointed heels, which went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with chic neckpiece and ring by Farah Khan jewellery. The stunning bracelet was from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery and the mesmerising ear cuffs were from Gehna Jewellers. The makeup was spruced up by a deep red lip shade, eyeliner accompanied by nude eyeshadow, and accentuated cheekbones. The messy ponytail completed her party look.

So, how did you find Shanaya Kapoor's outfit of the night? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.