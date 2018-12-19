From Janhvi To Rhea: What Did Kapoor Sisters Wear For The Netflix Screening Event?

The Kapoor sisters- Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya, and Anshula graced the premiere of the Netflix series, 'Selection Day', which is co-produced by Anil Kapoor. They looked stunning at the event and gave us numerous fashion goals. Let's find out what they wore for the Netflix event.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor wore a structural pantsuit for the event. It was a classy outfit and Rhea pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Her attire consisted of a deep-necked jacket and she teamed it with matching pants. Rhea also wore complementing pumps. She accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The voluminous tresses completed her formal look.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor looked the chicest and wore the humblest outfit. She wore a really cute floral crop top that had full-sleeves and was dipped in a white hue. She teamed it with classic blue jeans and carried a sassy purse stylishly. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and she kept her sleek tresses side-parted. Khushi looked adorable as ever.

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula wore a floral maxi dress for the special event. Her dress featured flowy half-sleeves and was accentuated by free-flowing silhouette. It was detailed with a structured bodice and splashed in a deep red hue. The white, pink, and green leaf prints notched up her attire. She teamed her dress with flats and wore hoop earrings. Her makeup was light and the side-parted hairdo rounded out her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi wore a dress for the occasion and her attire gave us major retro vibes. Her dress was deep-necked and accentuated by classic leopard prints. It was a short dress, perfect for a party and she teamed it with ankle-length black boots. Janhvi's makeup was dewy and the middle-parted wavy tresses completed her sassy avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor gave us a winter-worthy party-wear number. She made a statement in an all-white outfit that consisted of a polo-neck sweatshirt and she paired it with a smart skirt that was structural. Shanaya teamed her ensemble with pink and white sports shoes, which went well with her outfit. Her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the side-swept tresses notched up her sporty look.

So, whose attire did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.