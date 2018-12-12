Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Sari Is An Ode To Her Mother, Sridevi

Jhanvi Kapoor looks GORGEOUS in blue Saree at Rising Star award function; Watch Video | Boldsky

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion game is getting stronger with time. The latest number of hers brought alive the long-forgotten traditional saris. Her sari was a departure from the modern aesthetics and in fact, reminded us of the 80s and 90s Bollywood. Designed by Arpita Mehta, this attire of Janhvi's was one of the best that we have seen this year. This sari was an ode to her mother Sridevi- an ode to Chandni.

Janhvi wore this sari for a special occasion. She was honoured as the rising talent of the year at the Royal Norwegian Consulate General. She was a vision to behold in this number and actually made us miss Sridevi. The sari was splashed in the royal-blue shade and she paired it with a sleeveless blouse. Her sari was plain-hued but it made for an impactful number. We are sure, a number of young girls would be inspired to wear a similar sari now.

The styling was done beautifully. Janhvi teamed her sari with a statement ring and ethnic jhumkis. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade and a smoky kohl accompanied by pink eyeshadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her look. We absolutely loved Janhvi Kapoor's sari and look. What about you? Let us know that in the comment section.