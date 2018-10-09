On An Outing With BFF? Take Fashion Cues From Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor

B-town besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor gave us the easiest to ace and comfy goals. Their fashion statements were cool and chic and we are sure millennials would be taking notes. Their outfits were simple and relatable too. So while one went for a sporty look, the other opted for a bohemian avatar.

Coming to Ananya first, she wore a plain black-hued spaghetti top and teamed it with flared boho pyjamas, which were also dipped in the same hue and accentuated by quirky white-coloured camel prints. She looked totally cute and accessorised her look with a cross-bodied sling bag and wore pretty sandals. Her makeup was natural and marked by a pink lip shade and her sleek tresses rounded off her look.

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor absolutely aced the street-style look with a pristine white blouse and paired it with high-waist denim jeans. Shanaya also draped a full-sleeved green-hued bomber jacket that came with red stripes. She wore a beaded bracelet and completed her look with humble slippers. Her makeup was natural and her long tresses notched up her look.

So, whose avatar would you like to ace: Ananya's or Shanaya's? Share your opinions in the comment section.