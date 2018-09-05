Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday Stepped Out Of A Restaurant In Striped And Retro Numbers

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are too proving to be the BFFs. They were papped as they stepped out of a restaurant; well they must have had quite a wonderful dinner date. The budding actress looked cute together and sported stylish dresses for the occasion. They gave us mid-week dress goals and we are clearly impressed by their fashion statements.

So, Sara, who already has two movies in her kitty, walked out in a striped dress that looked cool, relaxed, and absolutely comfy. Her attire was a half-sleeved shirt dress, which was collared and button-down. It was a simple and yet sporty dress. We also loved the knotted belt detail on her dress.

Sara teamed her attire with complementing flat sandals and wore costume jewellery to spruce up her avatar. Her wavy tresses were middle-parted and completed her look.

Ananya, who would also make her debut with 'Student of the Year 2' gave us retro vibes and her dress was reminiscent of the 70s fashion. Her dress was dipped in white shade but that was contrasted by yellow patterns. Ananya's dress was button-down and she accessorised her look with a cross-bodied sling bag.

She paired her dress with sports shoes and wore subtle makeup. Ananya's side-swept tresses rounded off her look.

We loved both the dresses. So, whose dress you loved more?