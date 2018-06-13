Awestruck! Ananya Panday Looks Insanely Beautiful In This Outfit

Actor Chunky Panday's gorgeous daughter Ananya Panday is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year 2', but this star kid is already stealing million of hearts with her swashbuckling style.

She is what you call sugar and spice, and all things nice. Yes, be it her donning revealing dresses or traditional attires, Ananya is definitely our fashionista in the making. She can pull of anything, all thanks to her slender frame and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Just today Ananya took to Instagram to share her latest ethnic avatar with her followers. And oh boy, she bowled us over looking so pretty that she got our pulses beating faster. With this look of hers, Ananya gave the young girls a brand new lehenga style for the wedding and other such functions.

Her separates were smoking hot and her soul-piercing gaze had us going weak in our knees. Ananya wore a highly embellished Manish Malhotra ensemble. Her off-shoulder blouse with cropped quarter sleeves was sexy as hell. It was quite a revealing attire but Ananya had no hesitation baring it all.

The diva teamed her hot blouse with a matching ball-gown-like skirt. Her skirt was intricately embroidered and featured fine detailing that left us awestruck.

Her jewellery pieces looked awesome with the dress and added to her look. We loved that she sported a choker but her bangles and a ring were also unmissable.

Ananya's makeup was kept light and fresh with a touch of pink. However, her loose and messy hairdo gave her a wild effect.