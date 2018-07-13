Sara Ali Khan's Boho Dress Is Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most gorgeous star kids and the best part about her is that she is so effortless. She doesn't have to try too hard to look amazing. Even in the simplest of attires, she looks stunning. The actress, who has wrapped us shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput and is currently shooting with Ranveer Singh, has a very distinctive taste in fashion.

She usually dons very understated and earthy outfits that we so love. Recently, Sara stepped out looking so pretty in her global-meets-desi look that we couldn't stop ourselves from 'wowing'. We thought she wore the perfect weekend brunch dress. Her attire celebrated muted tones and had a boho touch that we so liked.

What we also like about her is that she doesn't necessarily go by trends. Her style sense is very rooted and classy. And this dress of hers particularly proved that she has a very individualistic fashion game. Sara's attire was quarter-sleeved and round-necked and Sara looked fresh as a daisy in it.

Her breezy dress featured comfort quotient and was dipped in dark blue hue. Her flowy attire was enhanced by intricate pattern that we though was just magnificent. The most stunning part about her outfit was the bodice area, which was colour-blocked and accentuated by vibrant and meticulously done floral embroidery.

Sara wore red and green Kolhapuri chappals with her dress, which we felt was a perfect choice. She carried a colourful side bag with her and her long tresses were a bit messy but she looked awesome.

Well, we can't really stop praising Amrita Singh's and Saif Ali Khan's daughter. She is most definitely the fashion icon that we all need.