Sara Ali Khan And Sushant Singh Rajput's Kickass Outfits Have Made Our Monday Brighter

Sara Ali Khan might have started shooting for 'Simbaa' along with Ranveer Singh but recently she celebrated the wrap up of 'Kedarnath'-her debut movie. The diva was joined by her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and she looked cute as hell at the party.

The beautiful daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Sara's fashion sense has been delighting us and making us go gaga. She has a very unique style sense and seems to be unaffected by the trends. Her airport style is the simplest of all; many a times she has been spotted wearing plain salwar kameez.

This time too at the wrap up event, she gave us wearable fashion goals. Sara wore a bright yellow top with a heavy collar and balloon sleeves. Her Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla crop top was vibrant and went well with her distressed denims. The exceptionally beautiful diva kept her wavy tresses side-swept and teamed her attire with a multi-coloured yellow and pink heels.

Well, if Sari donned something yellow, Sushant contrasted her cheerful hue with an all-black outfit. The very stylish actor, wore a black colour tee and paired it with slightly baggy and unconventional black trousers.

Together, Sara and Sushant made fashionable splashes and inspired us to go shopping. We totally loved their kickass looks.